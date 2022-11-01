Local artists performing in ‘A Night of Music’ to benefit Community Food Basket

IDAHO FALLS — A musical fundraiser will be held Wednesday night to help babies and families in need.

‘A Night of Music’ begins with a silent auction at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Several musicians and groups will take the stage to benefit the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls.

Shari Hadlock, Community Food Basket’s Operations Assistant, organized the event in honor of her mother, Becky Hadlock, who passed away in 2018.

“My mother loved kids and babies. At the Community Food Basket, we’ve been struggling hard to get baby items,” Hadlock explains. “I really wanted to do something to honor my mom and pass on her legacy as much as I can.”

Hadlock partnered with Charisa VanderSloot, who says there will be 15 local musical acts beginning at 7:30 p.m. with a ten-minute intermission halfway through.

The cost of admission? A baby item.

“We’re really in need of large 4, 5 or 6-size diapers and baby food,” says Ariel Jackson, Community Food Basket Executive Director. “Rice, baby formula, rice cereal, jars of baby food and monetary donations are all very helpful.”

Organizers hope a large turnout will help families with babies as the holiday season begins.

More information about ‘A Night of Music,’ including details about the performers, can be found on the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls Facebook page.