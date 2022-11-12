Madison High School honors veterans with special program

REXBURG — There’s something special about Veterans Day. It’s a time to honor those in our communities who put their ownlives on the line to serve in the military — those still with us and those no longer with us.

Friday morning, the Madison High School gym in Rexburg was filled with veterans, their loved ones, students and other community members as they enjoyed the decade-old tradition of gathering to honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

The audience was graced with stirring musical performances from the high school’s impressively large symphony orchestra, the marching band, the school’s Bel Cantos select choir, and The Upper Valley Women’s Choir, each performing pieces meant to recognize the community’s veterans and their sacrifices.

Musicians from Madison High Schools arts programs performed a patriotic program Friday to honor the community’s veterans. | Emily Miller, EastIdahoNews.com

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel Robert L. Jones served in the Vietnam and Korean wars and Desert Storm. He spoke about acknowledging the price of freedom and the importance of understanding the value of that fought-for freedom.

“Every member who has served in our nation’s Armed Forces wrote out a personal check, payable to the U.S. Government, for an amount up to and including their very lives,” Jones said. “This is the commitment that carried them into harm’s way on foreign soil to meet and defeat the enemies of democracy on the field of battle … These brave patriots found meaning in something greater than themselves. As guardians of our freedoms and liberty, they embodied the spirit of service. Their unselfish acts of ultimate sacrifice define all that is good about our nation.”

Jones said it was not enough to simply talk about freedom.

“Freedom has never been free,” he said. “And sometimes it comes with a very heavy price. The freedoms we enjoy today are those which our courageous forefathers fought for and often died to acquire and preserve. The legacy of our generation can be no less.”

Joseph Law of Teton City was one of those veterans honored at Friday’s ceremony. Law is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a long-term reservist. He became emotional describing the admiration he had for his own heroes — his uncles Orland Roberts, Mike Brinkerhoff and Wood Jenkins.

Madison High School’s Bel Cantos choir and the school’s symphony orchestra joined together for a stirring performance of “Hymn to the Fallen” at Friday’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony. | Emily Miller, EastIdahoNews.com

“Find out who your heroes are,” he said. “Sometimes they will pull the curtain back and let you know what they went through, but at least they’ll know that you care.”

Willis Kortright of Rexburg came from a military family. Both of his parents served, and Kortright, himself was in the Army National Guard in the late 60s, serving in the Vietnam War. Following his National Guard service, he enlisted in the U.S. Army until 1980. He appreciated the time spent by the students and others to prepare for and put on the program.

“It’s a way to honor those of us who are no longer here, and honor my family,” Kortright said. “I hope it gives (the students) a sense of pride in their country.”

Idaho State Representative Jon Weber attended the program and expressed his own appreciation for the communities veterans and those who came together to honor those veterans.

“It’s always a privilege to honor our veterans,” Weber said. “To bring together these generations, to help them understand and honor each other.”

Weber noted the high-caliber talent coming from those who prepared music for the program.

The Madison High School Marching Band honored each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces by playing their anthems, while veterans of each branch and their family members stood to be recognized. | Emily Miller, EastIdahoNews.com

“The arts in Madison — They’re not just some of the best in our state, but across the nation,” he said. “It’s really a reflection of our families, our communities, and the dedication of their directors.”

Bel Cantos director David Hinck said the traditional Veterans Day ceremony was always a special one for himself and his students.

“I don’t think we could over-express the importance of serving in the Armed Forces,” Hinck said. “It’s easy for us to sit back and not recognize how blessed we are.”

MHS Vice Principal Jordan Busby likened the honoring of veterans to younger generations enjoying large trees planted by generations past.

“They planted the acorns and we’re sitting under the oaks,” Busby said.