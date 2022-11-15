Man charged after allegedly sneaking into house to have sex with minor

IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been charged with rape after allegedly being caught in sexual situations with a minor on multiple occasions.

Coltin James Hawley, 20, was charged with felony rape of a 16-year-old victim.

In August, two relatives of the victim reported the alleged rape to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies met with the relatives, they explained that a man, identified as Hawley, had been sexting their 16-year-old relative, according to court documents.

Deputies learned that Hawley and the victim had known each other since the victim was 13 and Hawley was 17. Court documents say they began sending each other naked photos around this time.

The relatives said in June that they found Hawley and the victim having sex inside a car. The relatives also discovered explicit “sexual text messages” between Hawley and the victim.

The relatives contacted Hawley and said they would call the police about the incidents. Hawley reportedly said he was sorry and that he would stop.

After contacting authorities, the relatives provided the deputies with the sexually explicit text messages.

When interviewed by deputies, the victim initially denied having sex with Hawley or exchanging nude photos. The victim later admitted that Hawley had first had sex with her a few months before her 16th birthday. She also said that there had been some sexual contact with Hawley when she was as young as 13.

Deputies were also told that Hawley would sneak into the victim’s bedroom at night. The victim told deputies that cameras might have caught him approaching the house.

After interviewing the victim, deputies found Hawley at his home. They asked him about sex with the victim. He initially denied it but later admitted to police that he had been involved with the teenager.

Hawley also reportedly admitted to “sharing nudes” with the victim. Hawley said he deleted everything from his phone, and the last time he had sex with the victim was a month and a half prior.

Hawley was arrested on Nov. 9 and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a bond of $10,000.

A no-contact order was issued for the victim, and Hawley is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23.

Though Hawley has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, Hawley could face between one year and life in prison.