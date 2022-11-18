Mariah Carey loses bid to be sole Queen of Christmas

(CNN) — Mariah Carey can call herself the Queen of Christmas, but she can’t own that title. The singer lost her bid to trademark the phrase with the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Fans gave Carey the title because of the popularity of her 1994 holiday hit song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” She then applied for exclusive rights to Queen of Christmas, Princess Christmas and QOC.

But fellow holiday music singer Elizabeth Chan asked the board to block Carey’s trademark attempt.

Ultimately the board sided with Chan, who says there is more than one queen of the holiday.