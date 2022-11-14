Moose Fire near Salmon 100% contained

SALMON – After four months, the Moose Fire near Salmon is 100% contained, as of Nov. 10.

The 130,205-acre blaze started on July 17 about 5 miles northwest of North Fork.

“It quickly jumped the Salmon River, so they were trying to fight fire on both sides of the river,” fire spokeswoman Rebecca Ladnier told EastIdahoNews.com in September. “Within two days, it was over 12,000 acres, and aircraft were limited because of the high winds they were experiencing.”

In August, the National Interagency Fire Center said it had become the largest active wildfire in the U.S.

Two helicopter pilots, 41-year-old Thomas Hayes of Post Falls and 36-year-old Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska, were killed on the Salmon River while assisting with firefighting efforts on July 21.

Another wildland firefighter, Gerardo Rincon, 48, of Oregon died in September from a separate medical issue.

In July, officials with Salmon-Challis National Forest determined the fire was human-caused and announced in September it was the result of an unextinguished and unattended campfire. No other information has been released since then.

After extensive restrictions and closures associated with the fire this summer, officials say in a Monday morning news release the Moose Fire is smoldering and poses no threat to the surrounding community.

“The fire currently is smoldering in heavy dead and down logs and stump holes and will more than likely continue to do so even under snow layers. The fire is not posing any threats outside the current fire footprint and all the smoldering is well interior,” officials says.

Those using an ATV or snowmobile in the area may see smoke and heavy logs still smoking.

Containment was originally anticipated on Oct. 31.

More than $71 million in federal funds had been spent on the fire, as of Sept. 7. Firefighters are grateful to all the support from the community during fire operations.

“The firefighters have appreciated the hospitality of the community of Salmon. They’ve been very welcoming to us and have expressed their gratitude every chance they get,” said Ladnier. “It really means a lot.”

To date, there have been 53 wildfires reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Fifty-one of them are out and there are four active fires burning in surrounding areas. Nationwide, there are 23 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy.