U.S. Forest Service battling 1,000-acre Moose Fire near Salmon

SALMON – Crews are working to contain the 1,000-acre Moose Fire in Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Amy Baumer, a spokeswoman for the Salmon-Challis National Forest, tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire started around 4 p.m. Sunday about five miles southwest of North Fork near Salmon.

“The main Salmon River Road goes down river right there at North Fork and … (the fire is) on both sides of the river and both sides of Salmon River Road. It’s in the Deadwater area and Moose Creek area,” Baumer explains.

Eighty-three people with the U.S. Forest Service are on scene battling the blaze, as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. Many more resources will be arriving throughout the day.

“We do have some aircraft that were working the fire yesterday (Sunday). Two Type 1 helicopters, a single engine air tanker and some large air tankers … were doing drops on the fire,” she says.

Baumer isn’t sure when the fire will be contained.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Baumer says there are some “isolated inholdings in the vicinity,” but there have been no reports of injuries or damage to homes or buildings.

A red flag warning is in effect in that area until 9 p.m. due to strong winds and high temperatures. Fire managers are concerned about the fire spreading.

“There is potential for the fire to reach the U.S. Highway 93 corridor with a potential Highway 93 closure later (Monday). Private landowners and forest users need to be aware of this potential fire activity. Please avoid this area,” Baumer writes in a news release.

Fire Managers are asking the public to avoid these areas:

Granite Mountain Road

Hughes Creek Road

Hull Creek Road

Indian Creek Road

Sage Creek Road

Salmon River Road from North Fork to the junction with Panther Creek Road

The area to the East of Colson Creek Road. The Colson Creek Road is ok to travel as authorized.

The area to the East of the Panther Creek Road. The Panther Creek Road is ok to travel

The area to the North of the Napias Creek Road. The Napias Creek Road is ok to travel

The Stormy Peak Road from the Forest Boundary to 5 Corners

“Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Moose Fire. Fire managers appreciate your cooperation. If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance. Do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently,” the news release says.

And the Forest Service is reminding people recreating on federal land to be responsible and “judicious with campfires.”

EastIdahoNews.com is following the fire’s progress and will provide updates as we receive them.