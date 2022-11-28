Officials release update on shooting at Irwin RV park

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies continue to investigate a shooting incident from Sunday afternoon in an RV park in the 3400 E. block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin.

Dispatch received a call around 1:30 p.m. advising that a man in one of the trailers had been shot. Deputies have determined two adults, a male and a female, were involved in a disturbance inside their trailer.

During the altercation, there was a struggle over a firearm and a shot was fired, which struck the male in the arm. The arriving deputies and ambulance personnel were able to detain the female and treat the male for a gunshot wound prior to being transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The male is expected to recover from his injuries.

Deputies believe the two were intoxicated and are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the disturbance. No further information is available at this time.