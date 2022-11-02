Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’

IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back.

The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.

With a goal to get 7,000 new and gently used coats this winter, they are asking the public for help this holiday season by donating unused coats and jackets. Donation boxes are currently inside participating locations such as Broulims, Tad Jenkins Chevrolet in Rigby, The Hall Foundation and more. Gloves, scarves and hats are also appreciated.

From Nov. 14 to 25, the donated clothes will be gathered and hung on various fences in Rexburg, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and more. Members of the community are welcome to help themselves to a coat if they need one.

“We chose to hang the donations on the wall so that people who feel self-conscious about needing help can get their needs met without being judged,” say’s Dusty Johns, Marketing Manager of Just 4 Kids Urgent Care.

Donations are being accepted via drop off now through Nov. 10 at the following locations:

DRIGGS: Broulim’s, Tetonia City Building, Victor City Building

REXBURG: Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Idaho Real Estate, The Rock Gym -Teton CrossFit, City of Rexburg, C-A-L Ranch Store, Good 2 Go Convenience Store, Broulims, and Valley Wide Country Store

RIGBY: Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, Good 2 Go Convenience Stores, Broulim’s, Speedy CPS, Scotty’s True Value, Local Churches

UCON: Good 2 Go Convenience Store

IDAHO FALLS: Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Action Motor Sports, Austin Kade Academy, Lyle Amado Barbershop, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Broulim’s, Good 2 Go Convenience Stores, Brad Hall Companies

SHELLEY: Good 2 Go Convenience Store, Broulim’s

BLACKFOOT: Bingham Healthcare ER, Tadd Jenkins Dodge, Nate Baldwin State Farm, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Good 2 Go, Bingham Ag Main Store, Bingham Ag C-Store, Bingham Ag Farm Store

POCATELLO: Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Lowes, Streamline Chiropractic, Teton Honda, Children’s Dentistry of Pocatello, HUX Custom Gun Shop, Pocatello Free Clinic, Good 2 Go Convenience Store, and C-A-L Ranch Store

Coats will hang on the Wall of Warmth from Nov. 14 to Nov. 25 at the following locations: