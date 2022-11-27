Pocatello man arrested for allegedly firing gun at vehicle near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK – A man is facing charges of aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a weapon at a vehicle.

A news release from the Idaho State Police shows it happened in the southbound lane of Interstate 15 at milepost 75 around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

A 25-year-old Pocatello man driving a silver 2004 Honda Accord and a 48-year-old Ammon man driving a gray 2017 Ford Explorer are reported to have driven behind a semi. ISP did not release their names.

The man in the Accord changed lanes in front of the Explorer, passed the semi and pulled back into the outside lane. The man in the Explorer then made a hand gesture and veered toward the Accord.

“The driver of the Accord pulled a pistol and fired multiple rounds, striking the tires of the Explorer,” ISP says in a news release.

Troopers spotted the vehicles and pulled them over.

Details about what the two drivers were doing are not available, but no injuries were reported.

The man who is alleged to have fired the gun was booked in the Bannock County Jail. The Ammon man was not cited but the case will be sent to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The incident is still under investigation.