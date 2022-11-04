Pocatello man tased, arrested after allegedly punching cop in hospital parking lot

POCATELLO — A man police say could only be controlled with a Taser has been charged with a felony for allegedly punching an officer.

Austin William Kolsen, 21, is charged with battery on an officer, court records show.

Pocatello police reports show officers were dispatched to Portneuf Medical Center just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 following calls from the hospital. According to an affidavit of probable cause, a caller told police that a man, later identified as Kolsen, was causing a disturbance on the property. The caller said he was refusing to leave the premises and attempting to enter vehicles in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers located Kolsen, informed him they were law enforcement, and demanded he leave the area.

Kolsen “refused to follow commands and kept walking away” from officers, the affidavit says.

Officers attempted to grab Kolsen by the arms, but he pulled away and “swung his arms towards us as if attempting to strike officers,” according to the affidavit. One of the officers tried to drag Kolsen to the ground but was unsuccessful. During the scuffle, Kolsen punched the officer on the right side of the officer’s face.

Other officers tased Kolsen and placed him under arrest. He was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Though Kolsen has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Kolsen could face up to five years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis on Nov. 10 for a preliminary hearing.