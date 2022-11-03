Power back on in Shelley as power pole repairs continue Thursday

SHELLEY – Power has been fully restored to all 1,500 customers impacted by an outage in Shelley early Wednesday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David Eskelsen tells EastIdahoNews.com all customers were back online at 12:19 a.m. Thursday.

A 74 mph windstorm knocked down 27 power poles in the area of West 65th South around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Power worked to provide generators to those affected while repairing the power lines.

“I don’t know how many generators, but all customers that requested one got them installed,” Eskelsen says.

Some of the power poles need to be replaced and others have broken cross arms, Eskelsen says. He says repairs will continue for the rest of the day.

“It’s typical in something like this, we reroute power to restore customers while permanent repairs are being done. When the permanent repairs are done, we should be able to switch the electrical feed back to its normal configuration without customers noticing,” says Eskelsen.

There will not be any interruption in power when Rocky Mountain Power reactivates electricity on the restored power line.