Republican Rod Furniss running for third term against Democrat Wayne Talmadge

SALMON – Incumbent Rep. Rod Furniss, a Republican, is running to secure his third term in the Idaho House of Representatives. He is running against Democrat Wayne Talmadge for Seat 31B.

To learn more about the candidate’s platform, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each legislative candidate. Their unedited responses were required to be 250 words or less. Their answers are listed below.

More information on Furniss can be found on his campaign website.

More information on Talmadge can be found on his Facebook page.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Furniss: I am running for a 3rd term in the Idaho House and my Idaho roots date back to the 1880s when my family homesteaded in Eastern Idaho I have been married for 41 years and have 5 children and 11 grandchildren. I have business degrees from BYU-I, ISU, and the American College of Financial Services. I have worked in Banking, Insurance, and Real Estate Development since 1985.

I have been the past president of the Idaho and Local Insurance and Financial Advisors, Idaho Falls Society of Financial Service Professionals, Idaho Falls Estate Planning Professionals, and District 251 Education Foundation. I have been a precinct committeemen for the Republican party. I am currently the Vice Chair of the Business Committee I continue to serve and have served in many capacities in my church. I served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Argentina when I was 19.

Talmadge: I have a degree in Forestry and have worked in the woods for most of my adult life for the Forest Service and private forest restoration companies.

I have been in this area over 30 years and have spent a significant amount of time working in the public arena in Economic Development, Planning and Zoning and Urban Renewal.

What are your proudest accomplishments in your personal life or career?

Talmadge: Happily have a family for 20 plus years with children that have grown up to be successful in their chosen profession in education and high finance.

Furniss: My proudest accomplishment was when my wife said yes. Prior to that, playing high school sports was all I thought about. Playing quarterback on the football team and 2 state basketball championships now takes a back seat to my children and grandchildren. All of my children have been educated in Idaho and graduated from colleges in Idaho. I hope to make sure my grandchildren get the same education as my children. All my grandchildren live in Idaho.

I have been extremely blessed in my career as an Insurance Agent and Financial Consultant. I have made so many friends in this line of work. The greatest accomplishment in business has been the relationships along the way. Developing relationships also helps promote good legislation from both sides of the aisle and across the rotunda.

Why are you a member of the Republican / Democrat / Independent / Other party? Briefly explain your political platform.

Furniss: I am a Republican. Regan was and still is my hero and mentor. While I can never measure up to him I can certainly keep reaching and striving to be like him. He had a great marriage to Nancy and their love was both public and real. He had a great sense of humor that delivered a message of clarity and was disarming. We need more men like Regan. Supply-side economics and firm budgeting seem to be a lost art on the federal level today but not in the State of Idaho.

I have worked hard to make sure the State has filled its rainy day funds, paid off all her debts, and balance her budget. As a multiple gun owner the 2nd Amendment rights are the main priority to me as outlined in the US Constitution as well as the Idaho Constitution. Abortion in Idaho except in the case of rape, incest, or the health of the mother should be illegal. I hear that we should vote for the person, but political parties matter when it comes to the races in the House and Senate. Vote for the Republican Party in those races.

Talmadge: I have been affiliated with the Democratic Party for most for my adult life but regard present day politics as unsustainable in its current form. There needs to be a more common sense approach to the political issues of the day.

More communication between both sides of the isle with more compromise to tackle the problems, issues and future planning for the communities and people of Idaho.

What are the greatest challenges facing Idahoans?

Talmadge: While the scope of the challenges facing Idahoans change with every political cycle Idahoans are no different than those across the country. High inflation, gas prices and cost of living are making impossible for those working blue collar jobs to make ends meet.

Property taxes, cost of housing, affordable housing and the influx of people moving here from out of state are impacting every aspect of life here in Idaho.

Furniss: Today, Idahoan faces the greatest challenge from the policy-driven Biden administration’s attack on the value of the dollar. Inflation is the direct result of the price of oil and the burdens placed on businesses to stifle supply. Idahoans’ real paychecks are increasing but not as fast as the necessary items we are purchasing. That is inflation.

Rising costs are affecting Idahoans at the gas pump and grocery stores. This is an easy fix. Accelerate the completion of the pipelines, reduce the burdens for drilling oil so as to become self-sufficient, increase the capacities at our docks to import our goods, and manage the welfare dollars to encourage able-body workers back into the workforce. Rural Idahoans need reduced regulations in mining and timber management to promote continued growth.





How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views?

Furniss: Lest we forget, once elected officials gain office, they then represent all those that voted for them and all those that did not vote for them regardless of party affiliation or economic status. All views are welcome and help to frame the problem and then create a better solution. Civility and open-mindedness from all involved should carry the day. Today it seems that if our ideas are not adopted on one issue that taints ideas on other issues.

Ideas should be kept in silos so that one disagreement does not affect the next good idea. Agreements to disagree in a polite but firm way is an art form that sometimes takes years to develop. Be patient with elected officials.

Talmadge: Everyone deserves to be heard and views discussed. However, in today’s political landscape it seems that only those on the fringes of both political parties are guiding the decisions in our congress.

It is important that there be compromise and common sense applied to the decisions being made about the policies of the state and the people in elected positions. Those who only represent the political fringes are not the ones that should be making decisions on Idaho’s future.

What role do lobbying entities play in the decision-making of Idaho legislators?

Talmadge: It is not the lobbyist themselves that are the problem, it is the politicians that take handouts from those lobbyists. Lobbyists play apart in the making politicians aware of the sector they represent.

Let us be clear, though, they are not the ones that should be making the decisions for the direction of this state.

Furniss: Lobbyists play an important role to educate legislators on issues they are not familiar with. Idaho lobbyists for the most part stay within their role as educators understanding that the final decision lies with the legislator and his input from the public. I have been in a room with 7 lobbyists at the same time discussing 2 different bills. One bill they all were against, and each expressed their view on why their clients did not like the bill. I brought the bill anyway and it was signed by the Governor. The other bill they were all for and happy I was bringing it. It too was signed by the governor.

Elected officials for the most part listen and learn from lobbyists and hear their concerns or accolades and then vote on that issue after deliberation and public input. My experience with lobbyists has been positive even when I disagree with them. They know that the next issue to come up is a new ball game and they would like my ear.

How can you encourage compromise, debate and a bipartisan approach to introducing new legislation in Idaho?

Furniss: I remember the first major bill I brought passed the House and I approached the sitting Senate Chairman to hear my bill. He asked me if I had spoken to the Ada County commissioners about it. I said no why would I do that this bill had nothing to do with them. He said he would not hear it unless I did. I also had to speak to several senators that were not ever on that committee about it. I was to return and let him know what I found. Passing bills is hard work and it is supposed to be. It turned out that I had to compromise by excluding the counties from my bill. I was not happy about it but it was still a step in the right direction overall.

The bill then passed the Senate and came back to the house for a revote on the amendment. On another major bill, I asked the minority party if I could enter their caucus meeting and explain the bill. I had already done so in the majority party caucus meeting. It was a complicated bill. They said I was the first in many years to ask to explain a bill from the majority in their caucus meeting. We need to do more of that.

Talmadge: You know, you can’t force people to work together. However, by being the person that you would like them to be you can start to influence those around you. As they say “… be the change …”

What parts of Idaho government could benefit from additional state funding? What part of Idaho government could be improved with financial cutbacks?

Talmadge: Education, Infrastructure and Health and Human Services can always benefit from additional funding. Keeping those aspects of Idaho life moving forward will only serve to make life easier for those living in our state.

I don’t see that we can cut back spending in other areas of the state government but certainly maintaining and providing closer scrutiny of the current budget line items could streamline the treasury for the state.

Furniss: The Idaho Constitution and the Idaho Supreme Court both indicate that education in Idaho is to be a priority. Article IX – Education and School Lands Section 1. Legislature to establish system of free schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.

Additional funding may be needed above the $410 million allocated in HB1 during the last session for the maintenance and building of schools, especially in rural areas where the tax base is not sufficient to build a new facility or maintain the current curriculum. This needs to be addressed in the upcoming sessions.



Budgets that have substantially increased over the years are Health and Welfare and Transportation. These budgets are so large and complex that expertise with a business background may find some savings here.