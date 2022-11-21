Rexburg man pleads not guilty after allegedly raping teenager

REXBURG – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony rape charge.

Jacob Eldon Gould, 20, appeared before District Judge Steven Boyce after his case was moved to district court.

According to Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, a relative of the victim reported the alleged rape on June 26. The relative said the first incident occurred at Gould’s home in St. Anthony on June 16, and then again on June 23 at a campground in Rexburg.

Deputies learned that on June 19, the victim and a relative were picked up by Gould and he gave them marijuana, according to court documents.

When interviewed by deputies, the victim said she, her relative and Gould smoked the marijuana, and then Gould reportedly had sex with the victim while her relative was in the same room.

The victim told deputies that her relative told Gould she was only 16, to which he responded, “I’m cool with it if she’s cool with it.”

According to court documents, the victim and her relative were again picked up by Gould on June 23, but this time they went to a campground in Rexburg.

The victim’s relative was interviewed by deputies, who told them that Gould has a camping trailer and grey tent. The relative said Gould tried to take both of them into the camper but it was locked, according to court documents.

The relative said Gould instead took them into a tent where he again gave them both marijuana and had sex with the victim.

A warrant was issued for Gould’s arrest on Aug. 11 and he was arrested that same day. Gould posted $50,000 bond and was released from jail on Aug. 17.

A no-contact order was issued for the victim on Aug. 19. A jury trial is set for March 29, 2023.

Though Gould has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty. If convicted, Gould could face up to life in prison.