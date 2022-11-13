Rocky Mountain loses heartbreaker to Rigby in an instant classic in the 5A semi-finals

MERIDIAN (KIVI) – The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies and the Rigby Trojans have won the last four 5A Idaho state football championships. These two teams met in the semi-finals and the game lived up to the hype.

Rigby held on in a back and forth game to upend the Grizzlies 34-27 as Rocky’s season came to a heartbreaking end in a game where it was a shame one team had to lose.

“I’m proud of them. They worked hard,” Chris Culig, the head coach for Rocky Mountain. “That is a good team and we have nothing to be ashamed of. Somebody was going to lose that game and be upset.”

Rocky Mountain quarterback Tegan Sweaney went 17-25 for 277 yards and two touchdowns, while future Idaho Vandal Art Williams rushed for 130 yards and two scores.

Turnovers were a key in this one as Rocky lost three fumbles, including one near the goal line when they were trying to punch it in for a game tying touchdown in the final minutes. Rigby lost one fumble.

Rigby put that game on ice by converting a third down pass to Brady Packer that allowed them to run out the clock.

Packer had a big game. He caught seven passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

In the other semi-final matchup, Meridian defeated Mountain View 34-7 to advance to the state championship for the first time since 2007. Meridian is 11-0 on the season and they edged out Rocky Mountain 14-12 earlier this season.

This game went by quickly as Meridian controlled the tempo, possessing the ball for 35 of the 48 minutes in the game. Using their dynamic Wing T running attack, the Warriors rushed for 316 yards and didn’t punt a single time.

Meridian will take on Rigby in the 5A state championship on the blue at Alberston’s Stadium. The date and time has not been announced.

In the 4A, Bishop Kelly remained undefeated as they beat Minico 33-15. The Knights will play Skyline in the Championship in Holt Arena over in Pocatello.