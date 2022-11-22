“Santa Claus” gets an unexpected surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

You will never meet a man who encompasses the true meaning of Christmas more than Kurt! He has surprised neighbors with books and gifts and helps people feel loved during a season when they may feel lonely – all in a Santa costume.

He will drop everything to help people move, trim up trees, shovel snow and many more things with a smile on his face.

His five little elves (girls) are always there with him helping their dad do these acts of service.

Kurt has always had a love for Christmas and the joy it brings to others. A goal of Kurt’s has always been to have a nice Santa suit and go around bringing Christmas joy to boys and girls of all ages.

He has made appearances at church Christmas parties and personal home visits on Christmas Eve with no expectation of

payment. Kurt is a kind-hearted man who truly loves Christmas and everyone.

Kurt and his family love watching the East Idaho News Secret Santa videos, which have encouraged his family to try to do their part to bless the families around them.

His borrowed Christmas outfit is showing a lot of wear and he could certainly use a new suit to help him surprise many more this Christmas season.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Kurt a visit with a Christmas surprise. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!