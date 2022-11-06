Winter storm moving into eastern Idaho Sunday night through Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm is moving through eastern Idaho starting Sunday night through Wednesday.

On Sunday night and through Monday, moderate to heavy snowfall is expected along the Montana/Idaho border. Between three to five inches of snow is predicted at higher elevations in Fremont, Clark, Butte and Custer counties. The snow could get as high as eight inches in the mountain passes.

During the same period, the Idaho/Wyoming border region will also see snowfall of between one and three inches in the following counties: eastern Madison, eastern Bonneville, eastern Bingham, Caribou, Bannock and Franklin. Most of the snow will be at higher elevations. Snowfall could reach as high as nine inches in some areas.

Lower elevation areas are expected to see a rain/snow mix on Sunday night and into Monday. These areas will also see breezy to moderate southerly winds, gusting up to between 25 and 40 mph.

On Monday night and into Tuesday, the storm is expected to bring more widespread snow. Between one and three inches of snow is predicted throughout eastern Idaho at the lower and higher elevations.

Additional snow is predicted on Wednesday, but the exact amount and location have not yet been determined.

For the latest weather information visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.