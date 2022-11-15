Young mom with health issues bursts into tears opening gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Kodi has struggled with many medical mystery health issues for the past seven years. Earlier this year she was fainting at the slightest bit of physical exertion. She’s been to many doctors and has just found one that can hopefully put her on the road of recovery but the treatments are very expensive.

Kodi is a mom of two wonderful kids. She always looks for opportunities to serve others. Her husband works as a police officer and risks his life every day to provide for his family.

They’re also currently remodeling their house and still have a lot of work to do but have had to stop everything because of all the other bills that have piled up. They’re working hard to make ends meet and always keep a positive attitude.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Kodi a visit and bring an early Christmas gift. She was definitely surprised! Watch the video in the player above.