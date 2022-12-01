1 of defendants in haunted house burglary appears in court

IDAHO FALLS – One of the defendants in the July burglary at Planet Doom appeared in court on Tuesday.

Andrew Holt, 20, was arraigned after his case was turned over to district court. Holt, charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary, appeared in front of District Judge Michael Whyte.

Prosecutors charged two men in early December, Holt and 22-year-old Trenton Mann, after they allegedly broke into Planet Doom, a local haunted house, and stole over $4,000 worth of items.

Mann has been charged with felony grand theft, felony burglary and misdemeanor malicious injury to property.

The burglary happened early morning on July 15. According to court documents, both men gained access to the business through the roof, and were in the building for more than an hour.

According to police reports, they stole masquerade masks and cash from the business, which raises money for the local DARE program.

In the surveillance video, one of the people breaking in carried a box full of stolen property out the door, while the other had a backpack full of stolen property.

The two suspects at Planet Doom in Idaho Falls on July 15. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

Multiple anonymous crime tips were submitted to IFPD regarding the burglary, which led officers to Mann and Holt.

On Aug. 2, an officer found Holt and asked if he was Andrew Holt, and he said no. Holt asked the officer what he needed, and the officer said that he wanted to talk to Trenton Mann and Andrew Holt. Holt allegedly told the officer his name was Nick.

“I warned Andrew that he was committing the crime of providing false information to a police officer. Andrew confirmed that he was Andrew Holt at this time,” the officer wrote in the police report.

The officer told Holt that his and Mann’s names came up in an investigation and that he wanted to get their side of the story.

Holt said, “Hypothetically, if everything was returned, how would that look?” The officer told Holt that it would look much better for him if the business had all of its property back.

Holt said he did not know where the property was, but would he would tell Mann that the police were involved, which he believed would make Mann would tell him the location.

“Andrew told me they did not plan on going inside Planet Doom. Andrew said that he and Trenton thought it would be cool to get on top of the building,” documents said.

Holt later returned the items to Planet Doom through another person, according to documents. It is unclear if the returned items included money.

Though Holt and Mann have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Holt is scheduled to continue his arraignment on Dec. 29. If convicted, Holt could face up to 24 years in prison and $55,000 in fines.

Mann pleaded not guilty to malicious injury to property in November. He is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Jan 4. If convicted, Mann could face up to 25 years in prison and $56,000 in fines.