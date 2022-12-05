Planet Doom suspects charged after allegedly stealing over $4,000 worth of items in July

IDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors have charged two men who allegedly broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items.

The burglary happened early morning on July 15 at Planet Doom on 1st Street. Charges were filed in October. Court hearings will be taking place in December.

Trenton Mann, from Victor, who is 22 years old, was charged with felony grand theft, felony burglary and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. Andrew Holt, a 20-year-old from Idaho Falls, was charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, both Mann and Holt gained access to the business through the roof. They were in the building for more than an hour. Documents say they stole masquerade masks and cash from the business, which is a haunted attraction that raises money for the local DARE program.

In the surveillance video, one of the suspects carried a box full of stolen property out the door, while the other suspect had a backpack full of stolen property.

Multiple anonymous crime tips were submitted to the Idaho Falls Police Department regarding the burglary, which led officers to Mann and Holt.

On Aug. 2, an officer found Holt and asked if he was Andrew Holt, and he said no. Holt asked the officer what he needed, and the officer said that he wanted to talk to Trenton Mann and Andrew Holt. Holt allegedly told the officer his name was Nick.

“I warned Andrew that he was committing the crime of providing false information to a police officer. Andrew confirmed that he was Andrew Holt at this time,” the officer wrote.

The officer told Holt that his and Mann’s names came up in an investigation and that he wanted to get their side of the story. The officer told Holt that Planet Doom was a local business and they just wanted their property back.

Holt said, “Hypothetically, if everything was returned, how would that look?” The officer told Holt that it would look much better for him if the business had all of its property back.

Holt said he did not know where the property was but would tell Mann that the police were involved, and he believed Mann would tell him the location.

“Andrew told me they did not plan on going inside Planet Doom. Andrew said that he and Trenton thought it would be cool to get on top of the building,” documents said.

They then found a way into the building and went in. They started walking around and scaring each other. Holt said that they did not plan on stealing anything until they saw the masks and costumes.

Holt said he tried to get Mann to return the property, but Mann was scared the police would be waiting for him.

Holt said, “I honestly felt like this was eventually going to happen,” the officer wrote in documents. “I asked Andrew why he felt that way, and he stated, ‘Because we did something bad.'”

Holt then said, “The way we did it, out here, you don’t get away with something like that,” the officer wrote.

The officer asked Holt at what point money was taken from Planet Doom. He said there was an unlocked box with cash in it, and the two of them took the money and spent it on food.

Holt later returned the items to Planet Doom through another person, according to documents. It is unclear if the returned items included money.

In documents, it said Mann had a probation officer in Teton County. The Idaho Falls Police officer contacted the probation officer and advised him that Mann was a suspect in a burglary committed in Idaho Falls. The probation officer told the Idaho Falls officer that he had not heard from Mann in one month and that he was in the process of requesting a warrant for him. He also said that Mann was a suspect in a theft from February 2022 in Teton County.

As of Aug. 15, the officer made multiple attempts to contact Mann but was unsuccessful.

According to documents, someone who had been interviewed in the case told the officer that Mann was trying to get Holt to flee the state with him. She told the officer that Holt did not want to run and wanted to take responsibility for his actions.

Holt later called the officer. He said that he did not want to run and wanted to be a productive member of society.

An arrest warrant was served for Mann on Nov. 16, and he had his initial appearance in court. He pled not guilty to his misdemeanor charge. Mann posted his $5,000 bail and was sent to pretrial supervision. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

As for Holt, police say he turned himself in on Nov. 22. He was sent to pretrial supervision. Holt is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.