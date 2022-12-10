10 ITD snowplows have already been hit this season — be careful!

IDAHO FALLS — Although Wednesday marked the official beginning of winter, it was just another day for the Idaho Transportation Department.

Drivers have hit 10 of the department’s snowplows this season. The most recent was on U.S. Highway 20 in eastern Idaho around 11 a.m Wednesday. A vehicle lost control and slid into a stopped plow in the cross-over lane in the median of the highway.

Nobody was hurt, and the plow is still in service.

“Please, please, please slow down, give plows room, and if possible, avoid driving during storms,” the release said.

Click here for the latest 511 road conditions.