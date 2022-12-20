20-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to kill kids before taking woman’s car

IDAHO FALLS — A 20-year-old Rigby man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s car and threatening to kill her kids.

Andres Leyva-Ochoa was charged Saturday with felony grand theft of property obtained by extortion and misdemeanor possession of an open container.

On Dec. 3, a Bonneville County sheriff’s deputy was investigating a crash off North Deborah Drive, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Leyva-Ochoa was the driver of a black 2014 Audi, documents said. He had several Corona beer bottles that were open inside the vehicle. He told a deputy that the vehicle belonged to a woman he knew.

The woman said he did not have permission to take her vehicle. Leyva-Ochoa and the victim got into an argument in front of deputies, and Leyva-Ochoa said he was going to slit her throat.

The victim told deputies she was in fear for her life. She said that when Leyva-Ochoa had taken her car in the morning, he told her that if she didn’t give him the keys, he would kill her kids. She gave him the keys in fear of what would happen.

Leyva-Ochoa was given a $20,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.

The felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine and restitution. The misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.