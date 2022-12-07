A Secret Santa surprises beloved piano teacher with the gift of a lifetime

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Beverly is a devoted piano teacher who is truly passionate about cultivating the love of music in kids. This single mother always does so with kindness, patience and genuine encouragement.

Beverly teaches piano to over 50 students each year and is always organizing free recitals for retirement homes, local veterans and families.

Bev’s positive attitude and hopeful outlook on life – and on teaching the piano – is inspiring. She lives on a VERY strict budget as teaching piano is her only source of income and has been for decades.

Last year, her elderly mother moved in with her and Bev somehow manages to take care of her, while still juggling a busy piano studio schedule that starts before 6 a.m. every and lasts well into the evening each night. She works so hard and never complains about anything.

She purchased her pianos decades ago and got it for a bargain price from a friend. Her dream has been to own a new piano but she knows that will never be possible given her financial situation.

Secret Santa asked us to pay a visit to Bev and drop off an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above!