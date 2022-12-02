Adassa, star in Disney’s ‘Encanto,’ surprises local kids at school for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Adassa, the voice of Dolores Madrigal in the smash Disney film ‘Encanto,’ was in eastern Idaho this week for a performance with the Rexburg Children’s Choir. We heard about two special kids at Central Elementary School in Sugar City who love the film and love Delores.

Adassa agreed to surprise the kids and sing the smash hit ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ with their classes.

It was an amazing visit that was a lot of fun. Watch the video in the player above!