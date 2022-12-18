Adorable first-grader, unable to walk, gets a life-changing gift thanks to a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Juan is an adorable first-grader with a huge smile. He also has severe permanent developmental and physical disabilities which only allow him limited movement of his arms and hands. He is not able to walk.

Juan lives with his single mother, grandma and three other siblings. Since preschool, he has been in a stroller to get around at school. He does not have a wheelchair.

Earlier this month, as Juan was being loaded onto the school bus all ready to go to school, his aged stroller broke. His grandma has to carry his stroller down the steps to get him onto the bus to go to school.

His mother is unable to carry Juan or his stroller as she is recovering from back surgery. Juan desperately needs a wheelchair that his family cannot afford. A wheelchair ramp would also be nice.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Juan and his family a visit with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!