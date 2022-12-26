Bank of Commerce donates over $14,000 to local non-profits

IDAHO FALLS — It’s the season of giving, and Bank of Commerce employees have been busy delivering some big checks to several area non-profit organizations. Donations include a $5,000 gift to Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH), a $5,000 check to Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls (CFB-IF), a $2,500 donation to Southeast Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) and $2,000 to Beaverhead Community Food Bank.

“We are so grateful for the critical services that so many of the non-profits in our communities provide,” says Mike Morrison, President of The Bank of Commerce. “We want all of these amazing organizations to feel supported and appreciated.”

The mission of EIPH is to prevent disease, disability, and premature death; to promote healthy lifestyles; and to protect and promote the health and quality of our environment. EIPH provides clinics, health education, consultative services, referrals for special medical care, environmental health protection, and epidemiological investigation.

CFB-IF provides emergency food supplies to hungry and food insecure families. Currently, CFB-IF serves over 1,200 families monthly, with 42% of its clients under the age of 18, and 72% are under the age of 13.

SEICAA is a non-profit organization that helps low-income people break the cycle of poverty and hope to increase self-sufficiency, improve living conditions, create ownership and pride in their communities and strong family and support systems.

Beaverhead Community Food Pantry is part of the Montana Food Bank Network, which aims to end hunger in Montana through food acquisition and distribution, education, and advocacy.

The Bank gives to over 300 non-profit organizations each year, averaging around $200,000 in donations

and sponsorships.