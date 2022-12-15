Biz Buzz: Idaho’s exclusive dealer of the ‘No. 1 selling piano in the world’ opens in Ammon

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

AMMON

Piano and music retailer finds a home in eastern Idaho

Teton Music storefront in Ammon | Spencer Willis

AMMON – If a musical person in your life is looking for a new instrument or accessory this Christmas, a new business might be able to help.

For more than 20 years, Teton Music has been a dealer of “the No. 1 selling piano in the world” throughout Utah. About a month ago, the business’s first eastern Idaho location opened inside the old Deseret Book store at 3025 South 25th East in Ammon.

Owner Spencer Willis tells EastIdahoNews.com Teton Music is the only dealer in Idaho for Pearl River, Kayserburg and Ritmuller pianos. One of the things that he says makes Pearl River No. 1 is its “quality combined with value.”

“You get a better instrument for less money. Pearl River has actually spent decades studying with other piano manufacturers to perfect their own processes. In fact, many of the most well-known piano brands are actually made by Pearl River,” Willis says.

Pearl River owns the Rick, Mueller and Kaysersburg brands, all of which are manufactured in a 1 million-square-foot facility in China.

Though Pearl River pianos are sold in 112 different countries around the world, Willis says his store in Ammon is the first to sell them in the Gem State.

“It really provides us a way to give to the community in providing … a great variety of music and other accessories,” says Willis.

And this particular location was attractive to him because of how much traffic is already in that part of town.

Willis formed the business in 1999 with his wife, Michelle, to share his love of music with others. It started in Boise and later spread into Utah.

Eastern Idaho is a market the couple have wanted to move into for a long time, and they’re grateful for the community’s response since opening last month.

“We’ve had teachers calling us. We’ve had a lot of people stopping by who are happy to see another music store in town. They’re excited about the different options we provide to the community,” says Spencer.

Willis and his wife live in South Jordan, Utah, but grew up in Idaho Falls. Both of them come from musical families and were involved in orchestra and choir in high school.

She conducts two symphony orchestras in Utah, and he is a member of The Tabernacle Choir in Salt Lake City.

“Music is truly in our veins and our blood,” he says.

Willis got his start playing piano as a young boy. He recalls hearing his siblings wake up at 5:30 every morning to practice. He and his five siblings play the piano to this day, and Willis also plays the organ, cello and the accordion.

“The one I’m most proud of is the accordion,” Willis says.

He started playing about 10 years ago after getting an accordion for Christmas. He plays it often for family and friends. Still on his to-do list is to learn to play the bagpipes.

Willis is thrilled that Teton Music gives him a pragmatic way to share his passion for music.

The Willises are looking to move back to the Idaho Falls area soon. Over the years, they’ve worked to make music accessible and affordable to those who are interested. They do that by partnering with schools, music academies and teachers and they’re hoping to do the same thing in eastern Idaho for many years to come.

“We’d love to have you stop by and experience the Teton Music difference. We are here to serve you,” he says. “We look forward to meeting you and seeing how we can help serve your needs.”

Teton Music is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

An instructor at the Idaho Falls Music Academy recently purchased a piano from Teton Music. | Spencer Willis

BIZ BITS

Member-owned utility pays record $2.6 million to customers

ASHTON – This week, Fall River Electric Cooperative mailed cash back checks to the owner-members (customers) of the Co-op totaling over $2.6 million as part of its patronage capital program. This represents the largest payout of patronage capital in the cooperative’s 84-year history!

Since Fall River Electric operates as a nonprofit cooperative, it is owned by the customers it serves, which the co-op refers to as owner-members. When revenues collected by the co-op exceed operating costs, those extra revenues become patronage capital. It is then disbursed to its owner-members on an approximate 20-year cycle.

The amount of cash back that a member receives is based on how much electricity they purchased during the years being retired. This year, members are receiving patronage capital earned in 2004 through a portion of early 2005.

