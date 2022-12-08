Christmas concert in Idaho Falls will feature world-renowned violinist, Irish soprano and bestselling author

IDAHO FALLS – Grammy-nominated artist and renowned concert violinist Jenny Oaks Baker is returning to eastern Idaho next week, and she’s bringing a few guests with her for a performance.

“Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration” is back for its third year at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts. It will feature Baker and her family of musicians, along with Irish soprano Alex Sharpe and bestselling author Jason Wright, known for his book, “Christmas Jars.” Local choirs and dancers will be part of the show as well.

Baker describes it as a Christmas concert that’s “really entertaining, fun and festive” while being “centered around Jesus Christ.”

“I feel like so many people are starving spiritually,” Baker tells EastIdahoNews.com. “You’ll be entertained, but I think you’ll leave changed and impacted and wanting to be closer to the Savior.”

Baker is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has known Sharpe and Wright for decades.

Sharpe was part of an Irish musical ensemble called Celtic Woman for many years. Baker and Sharpe recorded a Christmas album together in 2012 and have performed together many times since.

Bringing Sharpe along for this year’s tour was a natural fit for Baker, and she says the show is even better this year because of Sharpe’s contributions.

“Last year, when I was trying to put together a tour and make it really special, I reached out to Alex and asked if she would come to perform with us. She agreed,” Baker says. “People are really going to love the show.”

A recent photo of Jenny Oaks Baker during a performance. | Courtesy photo

Baker met Wright on a tour many years ago and they’ve both published work for the same company. While performing at an outdoor venue in St. George, Utah several years ago, she started collaborating with Wright. He wrote the script and will be providing narration, playing the part of a shepherd who witnessed the birth of Jesus Christ.

All the music is arranged by Emmy award-winning composer Kurt Bestor.

Baker and her Family Four launched their Christmas tour on Dec. 1 and have already had two sold-out shows in Utah. She’s hoping for a similar turnout in Idaho Falls.

“I have spent the past six months working non-stop to learn how to successfully produce a national concert tour. I am excited to present this inspirational and uplifting Christmas Show to people throughout the United States,” Baker says in a news release.

“Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration” is happening on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

We spoke with Baker about her music career and what it’s like touring with her family. Watch the entire conversation in the video above.