Drew Barrymore answers 7 Questions and Emmy asks her to call the most famous person in her phone

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

You may have seen me on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ over the past few years but today I’m turning the tables and asking Drew 7 Questions!

She’s been in show business since she was 11 months old and has appeared in several hit movies. Drew is the proud mother to two daughters and hosts the fastest-growing daytime television talk show.

She invited me onto her set and I asked Drew the following questions:

What made you want to start ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’?

What’s been your most embarrassing moment on the show?

Who is your dream interview?

What do you love most about acting?

Do you have any hidden talents?

How many pairs of glasses do you have for the show?

How do you stay kind, happy and positive while having a career in show business?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Who’s the most famous person you have in your cell phone contacts and will you call them?

What is your idea of a perfect day?

Can you share a piece of advice that might help me?

Watch my entire interview with Drew in the video player above – including the phone call she made to the most famous person in her phone!

You can follow Drew on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more about ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ online, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.