East Idaho Eats: A Street Soup Market is a great winter stop for warm soup and delicious sandwiches

IDAHO FALLS — A local restaurant in downtown Idaho Falls is buzzing during this cold time of year, with people coming through the doors to warm up with delicious and unique soup flavors.

A Street Soup Market offers a wide variety of soups and sandwiches during lunch and is even open for dinner, offering a completely different menu, including steak, duck, and salmon. The restaurant is located at 445 A Street in Idaho Falls and is owned by Courtney Hall.

One popular combination served during lunch is the chipotle chicken salad sandwich with sourdough bread. The sandwiches can be served hot or cold. It can be paired with a lemon chicken asparagus soup.

“It is gluten-free, and it is absolutely amazing. We sell a lot of that lemon chicken asparagus,” said Tara Carter, a supervisor at A Street Soup Market.

Pickle spears are accompanied on the side, and customers will ask for extra pickles because they are so good, Carter explained.

Another great sandwich served at A Street Soup Market is the house-roasted beef with jalapeño cheddar bread.

“This one has horseradish and arugula on it. This one is a little bit different than a traditional beef sandwich, but it is amazing. It is my husband’s absolute favorite sandwich on the menu!” Carter said.

Pair that sandwich with a Hungarian mushroom soup, and it’s to die for. Carter said the soup is her personal favorite.

“I call it my heart soup. It’s really, really simple. It’s literally just like a cream of mushroom soup that we put Hungarian paprika in it, so it changes the richness and the flavor of it, but it is just perfect,” she said.

One of the sandwiches that Carter considers a top seller is the herb-roasted turkey and brie.

“It has apples and brie on it with maple bacon on it, so it’s a little bit sweet and savory. We did it on focaccia bread,” Carter said.

The sandwich was paired with a chicken coconut curry soup. Carter explained there’s coconut milk in it, and it blends out the spice.

As for the dinner menu, there are several plates to choose from, like the double thick pork chop to pan-roasted chicken to braised beef short ribs. The short ribs come with barley and asparagus and are prepared by Chef Michael Callaghan.

“The barley is actually cooked in the juices of the short rib. This is by our Chef Michael, and he is fantastic at what he does!” Carter said.

A Street Soup Market is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner. Click here to follow their Facebook page.

Carter encourages anyone who hasn’t checked out A Street Soup Market to come on in.

“I have worked at a lot of restaurants, and this is one of the places I can sincerely say that I am proud to serve this food because I know it’s fresh and I know it’s made in-house,” she said.