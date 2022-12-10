East Idaho Eats: Grandma’s Pantry now inside Station Square, jellies available at Del Monte Meats

This story is brought to you by Colling Professional Services.

POCATELLO — The owners of one of Pocatello’s most popular food trucks now have permanent digs inside Station Square.

Brian and Kimberly Zenger, owners of the food truck Grandma’s Pantry, are now selling their signature jacked-up grilled cheeses and burgers inside Station Square in Pocatello. However, in this new atmosphere, the Zengers have introduced some new items, unique to the brick-and-mortar location.

“It’s a great new menu,” Brian said, “we’re doing deli sandwiches and homemade soups.”

Grandma’s Pantry at The Little Nook inside Pocatello’s Station Square. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Despite currently offering breakfast sandwiches daily, Brian hopes to eventually open early enough to offer a more expanded breakfast menu and another option for Pocatello residents heading to work or school.

Items that could soon be added to the daily breakfast menu include biscuits and gravy and waffles stuffed with Grandma’s Pantry’s signature award-winning jelly cream cheese.

While many popular Grandma’s Pantry items are currently available at the new location, some — like the popular belly bites and fresh-cut fries — are not. Brian explained to EastIdahoNews.com that the location could not accommodate a fryer.

During our visit, Brian gave EastIdahoNews.com a sample of his beef vegetable soup and one of the grilled deli sandwiches — “The Kim,” created by Kimberly.

The soup was delicious and perfect for a chilly winter day. The beef was tender, and the vegetables were not overcooked.

The sandwich, with a quarter-pound each of ham and turkey with avocados, arugula, tomato and olives — was as tasty as it sounds, with the perfect juxtaposition of warm ham and grilled bread on an otherwise cold deli sandwich.

Like many of the eateries in the area, Grandma’s Pantry offers bagged lunches for Pocatello High School students. Those lunches, which include a sandwich and a bag of chips, can be ordered ahead of arrival and quickly picked up.

Grandma’s Pantry has also found a new way to spread its delicious flavors.

Through a new partnership, Kimberly’s award-winning jellies are available at Del Monte Meats at 808 West Center Street. Del Monte, Brian explained, will be including some of the delicious jellies in their meat and cheese platters, but the jelly can also be purchased by the jar in the butcher shop.

As for the new Grandma’s Pantry location, Brian said it is an addition to the food truck. Both the truck and the Station Square location will be open come spring.

Grandma’s Pantry is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. — for open-mic night — inside Station Square at 200 South Main Street.

Follow them on Facebook — here — to monitor specials. You can order their jelly at their website — here.

