Five indicted in connection to Bannock County fentanyl death

POCATELLO — Five people have been indicted by a grand jury for their involvement in a death caused by fentanyl ingestion.

Angelina Larae Norton, Richard Corey Fox, Jennifer Daniel Borchert, Sarah Eddie Smith and Amanda Reyes have each been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, according to court documents. Additionally, Borchert and Smith have been charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

A grand jury indictment was filed on Nov. 22, claiming that Smith and Borchert “knowingly and intentionally” provided the victim with fentanyl pills. The victim, who is unnamed in court documents, was found dead in his apartment on June 22, 2022.

An autopsy later determined that the victim’s death was the result of “fentanyl toxicity,” documents show.

In a motion for detention filed Dec. 9, United States Attorneys representing the prosecution cite a police report that shows that Fort Hall Police officers and Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Reyes and Borchert in the Fort Hall Casino parking lot.

During a search of their vehicle, officers found more than 200 pills — which later tested positive for fentanyl — inside a bag belonging to Reyes.

Reyes was arrested and booked at Bannock County Jail.

While she was at the jail, officers monitored calls between Reyes and Borchert in which the two discussed receiving illegal substances, including fentanyl, from a supplier in Idaho Falls. The two also discussed selling those illegal substances in and around the Pocatello area.

Additionally, detectives successfully purchased fentanyl pills from Borchert through a confidential informant on three separate occasions.

Court documents show that all five defendants conspired to distribute what they knew to be fentanyl or substances containing fentanyl.

Criminal forfeiture allegations have been filed against all defendants requesting the seizure of any and all property purchased using proceeds from drug distribution.

If they are found guilty, Norton, Fox and Reyes could each face up to 20 years in prison and $1 million in fees and fines. Smith and Borchert could face up to 40 years in prison and $2 million in fees and fines.

Court proceedings have not yet been scheduled.

