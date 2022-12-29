Getting rid of your Christmas tree? The city of Ammon wants it for a giant bonfire

AMMON — Are you still looking for a place to get rid of your aging and dry Christmas tree? The city of Ammon wants as many trees as possible so firefighters can create a giant blaze for the community to watch.

The city of Ammon, along with its sponsor, Lookout Credit Union, is hosting an annual event called “Icy Inferno,” which is a Christmas tree bonfire and fireworks show. The event will be on Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McCowin Park.

People in the community can drop off Christmas trees on the corner of Williams Street and Targhee Street at the park. The pile began on Monday.

“We are off to a good start! We put some crushed pallets out there, and so we kind of piled those up to start it, and the big pile of crushed pallets is almost covered up. We’ve had a pretty good first few days here,” Ammon Recreation Coordinator Randal Miller said.

Anyone can drop their Christmas tree off right up until the day of the Icy Inferno event.

“Last year, we had a couple of people bringing them over and dropping them off right before the fire department showed up and everything really got going,” Miller said.

Miller explained there are banners showing where the pile of trees is, and it’s hard to miss. He added to remove all decorations and plastic from the trees before putting your tree in the pile.

Last year, the pile reached about 250 trees, creating an impressively large fire at the event.

“The fire department came out and lit it up for us, and we had a great fireworks show, and there was a really good crowd,” Miller said. “I love that it provides us an opportunity for people to get rid of their trees. They don’t have to look for somewhere to get rid of their tree or make a long drive, but also, it’s just a fun night.”

This year, the Icy Inferno event will be similar to last year’s event. Miller said there would be free hot chocolate and cookies. Chick-fil-A will have 100 chicken sandwiches for free for the first 100 people to arrive at the event. There will be other food vendors and a DJ with lots of music.

“(It’s) a good way to celebrate a post-holiday event on a cold night and maybe help with some post-holiday blues,” Miller said. “Come out and have a good time!”