Julie Walker shares her favorite Christmas memory when a blizzard meant everyone had to arrive by snowmobile

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We recently sat down with Julie Walker and asked her to share her favorite Christmas memory with us. She recalled a time when she was hosting a big family Christmas party at her home in Shelley and a blizzard moved in. They were snowed in and nobody was able to drive to their home – so they pulled out some snowmobiles and that’s how the family was able to gather!

Everyone parked a mile away and they were shuttled in by snow machine.

Julie says it was her favorite Christmas. Watch our entire interview in the video player above.