Just how cold is it in eastern Idaho?
Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Posted:
IDAHO FALLS — A frigid arctic blast has worked its way into eastern Idaho bringing some of the coldest temperatures our area has seen in a while.
So just how cold has it been over the past 24 hours?
Pocatello
9 a.m. Thursday: -11 degrees
Coldest temp overnight: -28 degrees with wind chill
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. Thursday: -17 degrees
Coldest temp overnight: -37 degrees with wind chill
Rexburg
9 a.m. Thursday: -13 degrees
Coldest temp overnight: -35 degrees with wind chill
Driggs
9 a.m. Thursday: -27 degrees
Coldest temp overnight: -60 degrees with wind chill
Arco/Idaho National Laboratory
9 a.m. Thursday: -15 degrees
Expected to go below -55 degrees with wind chill on Thursday night
Henrys Lake
9 a.m. Thursday: -37 degrees
Expected to go below -55 degrees with wind chill on Thursday night
Spencer
9 a.m. Thursday: -24 degrees
Coldest temp overnight: -62 with wind chill
I-15, Idaho side of Monida Pass
9 a.m. Thursday: -33 degrees
Coldest temp overnight: -60 with wind chill