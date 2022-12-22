Just how cold is it in eastern Idaho?

IDAHO FALLS — A frigid arctic blast has worked its way into eastern Idaho bringing some of the coldest temperatures our area has seen in a while.

So just how cold has it been over the past 24 hours?

Pocatello

9 a.m. Thursday: -11 degrees

Coldest temp overnight: -28 degrees with wind chill

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. Thursday: -17 degrees

Coldest temp overnight: -37 degrees with wind chill

Rexburg

9 a.m. Thursday: -13 degrees

Coldest temp overnight: -35 degrees with wind chill

Driggs

9 a.m. Thursday: -27 degrees

Coldest temp overnight: -60 degrees with wind chill

Arco/Idaho National Laboratory

9 a.m. Thursday: -15 degrees

Expected to go below -55 degrees with wind chill on Thursday night

Henrys Lake

9 a.m. Thursday: -37 degrees

Expected to go below -55 degrees with wind chill on Thursday night

Spencer

9 a.m. Thursday: -24 degrees

Coldest temp overnight: -62 with wind chill

I-15, Idaho side of Monida Pass

9 a.m. Thursday: -33 degrees

Coldest temp overnight: -60 with wind chill

Check out the latest weather conditions here.