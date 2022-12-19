Lady who spends her days helping kids gets a big surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Jyl has been through a lot in her life but always has a smile on her face and makes those around her better.

She was in a car accident at age 19 that left her paralyzed from the waist down. She was told she would never walk again. After a long rehabilitation, she was determined to serve an LDS mission. She left for her mission in a wheelchair with the goal to walk again. When her mission was over, she walked off the plane with canes and has continued to use them to this day.

She studied special education in college and now works as a developmental disability aid. She is a complete joy to the children she works with and is a blessing to so many people.

Jyl and her husband volunteer so much in the community. She has loved directing and organizing the summer community theatre camp. Although she may have financial hardships, she is always the one giving. She loves to quilt and is always donating and giving custom quilts.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Jyl a visit and drop off an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above!