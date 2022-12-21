Man allegedly leaves scene of crash that resulted in injures to another person

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was charged after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a minor going to the hospital.

Joseph Wilcox, 50, is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident at the Common Cents Food Store off South Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

“At the gas station, I found a male and female in the back room behind the counter who were bleeding,” documents say.

Officers were told about an abandoned Nissan Versa near the intersection of South Boulevard and Poplar Street. The area around the car was littered with debris and the front axle of the car appeared to be broken. It was crumpled, smashed and there was a lot of damage to the engine, documents said. Fluids from the engine were leaking onto the road.

“I also saw what looked like red blood in the snow on the road, next to the driver’s side door,” the officer wrote in documents.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as an 18-year-old. He told officers he was driving northbound on South Boulevard and was in a head-on collision with a dark pickup truck. He said the pickup left the scene but he was able to get a picture of the license plate.

Police told EastIdahoNews.com that the 18-year-old was driving with a minor and she was transported to the hospital. She reported she had a bloody nose, split lip, head and neck pain along with chest pain. He had minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital.

Officers looked up the license plate of the pickup truck that had left the scene. They identified it as a silver Toyota Tundra registered to Wilcox. Officers found an address for Wilcox and went to his home.

“As we approached the house, we heard a male voice state, ‘F***,'” the officer wrote.

Wilcox came to the door and spoke with officers. He confirmed that the pickup truck in his driveway was his. He said he was driving home from a company Christmas party and pulled into the middle of the road. He said he had his blinker turned on to make a turn when a car slid into him, documents say.

He admitted he messed up and it was an accident. Wilcox told officers he did not know why he did not stay at the scene of the accident and said he “panicked.”

He said he drank three beers at the Christmas party earlier. Documents say Wilcox appeared to be intoxicated. The officer could smell the odor of alcohol on him and his eyes were glassy. He was also talking with slurred speech and had a hard time keeping his balance.

“Joseph was very confused about which streets he was driving on. He did not seem to know that the accident occurred at Boulevard/Poplar intersection,” the officer wrote.

Wilcox repeatedly affirmed that he knew an accident occurred but did not think anyone was injured. He became emotional when officers told him someone was hurt in the accident.

Wilcox was taken to the hospital for a blood sample before he was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

“At this time, I am awaiting the results of the blood sample to see if there is any option to charge Joseph with DUI,” the officer wrote.

Wilcox was given a $15,000 bond and has since posted it. The felony charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine, and restitution.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.