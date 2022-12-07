Man gets probation after abusing 6-year-old

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to probation after abusing a 6-year-old girl.

John Wiece, 47, was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service by District Judge Michael Whyte after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child.

Wiece accepted a plea agreement in which he agreed to plead guilty to the charge, and the prosecution agreed to reduce the previous charge of sexual abuse of a child under 16 and not require Wiece to register as a sex offender.

Court documents state the victim told a teenage girl that Wiece touched her inappropriately while at his home in November 2020. Witnesses reported the victim was “visibly shook” as she confided in them of the alleged abuse.

The victim’s parents spoke with Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies after getting a call from the teenager to pick up the children being watched by Wiece at his home. They did so, and deputies said the victim needed to be interviewed.

The victim told deputies that Wiece had touched her several times during one night in November 2020. The victim told the interviewer she was staying at Wiece’s house watching TV and “he was touching on my no-no spot.”

The victim went on to say that Wiece told her “he would get in trouble.”

Wieve was later interviewed by deputies, where he said he “rubbed the victim’s back for a few minutes” but denied any inappropriate touching, according to court documents.

Wiece also agreed to take a polygraph exam which lasted several hours. During the polygraph, deputies say Wiece showed deception when asked about molesting the girl. When confronted about lying, he stuck with his initial story.