McCammon man gets probation for brandishing gun during road rage exchange

POCATELLO — A man who threatened two people with a gun during an exchange on Interstate 15 has been sentenced to probation.

Robert Craig Law, 55, was sentenced to three years felony probation by District Judge Robert Naftz at a hearing Monday, court records show. He pleaded guilty to one felony charge of aggravated assault after reaching an agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED | McCammon man facing two counts of aggravated assault over road rage incident

Law was arrested in January 2021 by Idaho State Police Troopers following a 911 call from the victims. The callers told police that Law was driving dangerously and nearly ran them off the road. Law then pulled alongside the work vehicle the victims were in at the time, pulled a black semi-automatic handgun, and pointed it at the victims.

Troopers stopped Law on 5th Avenue near the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

Law admitted to troopers that he had been “aggravated” and “upset” and “overreacted” to the situation.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a persistent violator enhancement. However, after reaching an agreement with the prosecutor, he pleaded guilty to one aggravated assault charge in exchange for the other two charges being dismissed.

Judgment has been withheld, meaning Law’s criminal record will not indicate a felony conviction if he completes probation. The felony probation comes with a 120-day discretionary prison sentence. Additionally, Law has been ordered to pay $1,095.50 in fees and fines.