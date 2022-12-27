Moose on loose in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

Ordinance enforcement officers have had several reports of a moose hanging around the neighborhood of Churchhill Downs and the surrounding neighborhoods. Please be aware of this.

If you happen to come across the moose, do not approach the animal. If you are out with your dogs, please make sure they are on a leash so they don’t chase the animal. Please be vigilant. These animals can be quite majestic and fun to watch, but please be careful.