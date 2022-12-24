Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20
POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom.
Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg.
Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling.
You can check live traffic webcams here and the latest conditions from Idaho Transportation Department here.