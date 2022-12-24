TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
15°
overcast clouds
humidity: 83%
wind: 7mph N
H 15 • L 15

Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Weather

Posted:  | 
Updated:

I 15 traffic cameras

POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom.

Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg.

Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling.

You can check live traffic webcams here and the latest conditions from Idaho Transportation Department here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION
Share This