One shot, one stabbed in Pocatello

Pocatello PD Belmont Street and Opal Avenue
Pocatello police respond to an emergency close to Belmont Street between Opal Avenue and Stockman Road. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — Pocatello police have closed off Belmont Street between Opal Avenue and Stockman Road to respond to an emergency involving a gun.

Flashing lights from emergency vehicles can be seen throughout the neighborhood. Several police cruisers are at the scene, as are Pocatello Fire and EMS vehicles.

Police said two people are in the hospital because of the emergency. One had been stabbed and the other had been shot.

“It is very early in the investigation, and we do not have all of the facts, and it is unknown if a suspect is still at large,” police said in a news release.

If you have information about what happened or if you were a witness, call the Pocatello Police Department’s nonemergency number at (208) 234-6100.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide further details as they become available.

