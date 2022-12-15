Pocatello man facing assault charge now accused of damaging jail, throwing cup of urine at deputy

Editor’s note: The following story contains language and actions that may be disturbing for some readers. Discretion is advised.

POCATELLO — A man facing an aggravated assault charge for allegedly pulling a gun on another man has now been charged with additional felonies after he allegedly threw a cup of his own urine at a detention deputy.

Joseph Cool Goddard, 37, also faces felony charges of injury to a jail and battery on an officer by propelling bodily fluid or waste.

Aggravated assault

Goddard was arrested on Aug. 6 after Pocatello police received a call reporting a gun crime at a business on Highway 30.

Officers responded to the call just before 6 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause. When officers arrived, they learned that a man driving a red truck with a crane pointed a shotgun at an employee in a fashion “consistent with someone who was going to shoot,” the affidavit says.

After learning of the threat, officers conducted an area search and found a man, later identified as Goddard, parked at a nearby gas station next to a red truck with a crane. As officers approached him, they saw a shotgun inside the truck and immediately placed Goddard under arrest.

When officers searched the shotgun, they found a spent 12-gauge slug shell inside the chamber and a live 12-gauge buckshot in the magazine chamber. Officers also searched Goddard, finding a live slug matching the spent casing and a live buckshot.

Goddard told police he did speak with the victim but did not recall any sort of argument. He said he did not point the gun at the victim.

Officers noted in police reports that the windshield of the red truck “appeared to have been shattered by a hard object hitting it.”

Goddard was booked into the Bannock County Jail.

Officers noted that about 40 minutes before getting the call reporting the aggravated assault, a call was received from a woman claiming to have heard a gunshot in the area of Ridge Street — less than a quarter-mile from the location of the assault. The caller also reported what she believed to have been an argument between a man and woman immediately before the gunshot.

Injury to a jail

On Oct. 8, a detention deputy working in C Pod at Bannock County Jail reported hearing Goddard, an inmate in the pod, yelling at another inmate, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When the deputy entered the pod bubble, they found two inmates attempting to calm Goddard. Eventually, the deputy calmed him.

About 20 minutes later, the same deputy heard loud banging and “the sound of a large amount of water” coming from Goddard’s cell. The deputy was informed that Goddard was “beating his cell with a tray.”

Once at Goddard’s cell, the deputy noted a large pile of damaged books, papers and toilet paper, along with torn jail clothing and garbage forced against Goddard’s cell door.

The deputy looked inside the cell and saw that Goddard had damaged the fire suppression sprinkler, which was “spraying and pouring” into the cell.

As other deputies arrived, Goddard “willingly and peacefully” came out of his cell.

The deputy cuffed Goddard’s hands and took him to booking. As they were approaching booking, Goddard asked why he was being booked. The deputy that he was being booked for damaging the jail, to which Goddard allegedly responded, “Prove it, prove I did it on purpose,” then, “Just kidding, I did it.”

According to the affidavit, while the two were walking, Goddard grew “extremely angry.” Goddard called the deputy a child molester before turning toward the deputy and tensing up. The deputy again attempted to calm him.

Goddard relaxed and “flirtatiously” said he loved the deputy, the affidavit says.

Battery on an officer

On Nov. 19, while on his “disciplinary hour out,” Goddard requested pencils, according to an affidavit.

A detention deputy working C pod took the allowed two pencils to Goddard’s cell to exchange for those Goddard wanted to replace. The deputy handed Goddard the pencils. Goddard thanked the deputy before pausing and “flirtatiously” saying, “I want to suck you off,” documents say.

Goddard then moved to the back of his cell, turned back toward the deputy and made a sexually suggestive gesture. Goddard then lay down on a mat, where he had been sleeping on the ground rather than in his bunk.

The deputy informed Goddard that the remainder of his disciplinary hour out had been revoked.

After returning to the pod’s control room, the deputy discovered that Goddard’s cell door had not been closed, so the deputy returned to the cell to secure the door.

When the deputy closed the cell door, Goddard “immediately sprung from his mat” and began yelling at the deputy. Goddard allegedly screamed, “It is still my hour out” and swore at the deputy.

Goddard used the intercom to request his cell door be reopened, but was again informed that the remaining time had been revoked. He yelled at the two deputies in the control room. Goddard insulted the deputies then “began rambling nonsense,” the affidavit says.

As he continued his tirade, Goddard allegedly threatened to punch the deputy, then said, “I’m going to file a PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act) claim” against the deputy. He then threatened to kill the deputy, according to documents.

The deputy decided to give the other inmate in the bubble with Goddard his disciplinary hour. As he approached that inmate’s cell, Goddard gave the deputy a “displeased” look through the door.

Goddard then bent down and threw a cup of liquid at the deputy.

When the liquid hit the deputy, they identified it as urine. The deputy asked Goddard, “Did you really just throw pee on me?” Goddard allegedly responded, “Yeah, I f***ing did, why don’t you taste it to make sure, you f***ing f****t.”

The battery charge on an officer was filed.

Goddard remains in Bannock County Jail custody.

Though he has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty of all charges, Goddard could face up to 15 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.