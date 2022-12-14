Republican Central Committee searches for next Caribou County coroner

SODA SPRINGS — After a well-known county official passed away last week, a committee is trying to find his replacement to become the next Caribou County coroner.

Last week, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Coroner F. Darrin Sims, who died by suicide.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Sims family and friends during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Sims was not only the Caribou County coroner, but he also owned and operated Caribou County’s only funeral home, Sims Funeral Home. Click here to read more about him.

“We are all still coping with the loss of Darrin. It was a huge loss for our community,” said Aaron Cook, the Caribou County Republican Central Committee Chairman, in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

District Judge Mitchell Brown appointed Dr. Jonathan Housley as the interim coroner until the Caribou County commissioners appoint another one in the coming days.

Housley has been a family practitioner for the past 19 years and currently works at Caribou Medical Center. He said Brown called him and asked him to be the interim coroner.

“I feel honored that I can help out,” Housley said.

According to Cook, the Caribou County Republican Central Committee will be meeting at the county courthouse in Soda Springs on Dec. 19 at noon.

Cook says, at that time, the committee will narrow a list of potential candidates for the coroner position to three people. Once the list of names is complete, he will notify the Caribou County commissioners. He said they would then appoint someone from that list to fill the coroner position until the next election is held.

Housley said his name might be one of the three, but he is not sure he will have time for the position due to his current profession.

Cook told EastIdahoNews.com if anyone is interested in the county coroner position, they can email him at acook@co.caribou.id.us