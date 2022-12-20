TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
0°
scattered clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 6mph NNE
H 15 • L 5
Submit a name to Secret Santa

School district announces delayed start time on Tuesday

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Weather

Posted:

school buses adobe

TERRETON — West Jefferson School District has announced classes will begin two hours later than normal on Tuesday, Dec. 20 due to weather conditions.

If additional schools announce delays or closures, we will update this story.

You can find the latest weather forecast here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION
Share This