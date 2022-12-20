School district announces delayed start time on Tuesday
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Weather
Posted:
TERRETON — West Jefferson School District has announced classes will begin two hours later than normal on Tuesday, Dec. 20 due to weather conditions.
If additional schools announce delays or closures, we will update this story.
You can find the latest weather forecast here.