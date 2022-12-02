Single mom with severe mouth pain gets huge relief from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Krista is a 34-year-old single mother to three adorable little boys. She works hard to provide for them but struggles each month to do it alone. She works at a local non-profit helping teenagers in the community and as a nail tech to cover her bills.

Krista has been having severe mouth pain for a few months. After a long wait to get into a dentist that would accept her insurance, she learned she had six old root canals that had failed and she needs to have major dental work done immediately. The estimated cost is around $20,000.

Krista does not have the ability to have her dental work done, pay her rent, and provide for her boys.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if they’d pay her a visit with an early Christmas surprise. Watch the video above to see her reaction!