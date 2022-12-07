Small dog missing after highway crash leaves couple hospitalized

POWER COUNTY — A small one-year-old dog is missing after a man and woman were sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash. Now deputies are asking for the public’s help in trying to find the pup.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that the crash happened on Monday before 7 a.m.

A Ford pickup truck occupied by a man, woman, and little dog named Maya, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 86 near Massacre Rocks. Icy conditions caused the vehicle to overturn.

The woman was extricated from the truck and was taken by helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The man was taken by ambulance to the same hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No information on names, ages, or conditions has been released at this time.

However, Maya, a Maltese-Yorkie mix, left the scene of the crash, and the sheriff’s office does not know if she was injured or not. The sheriff’s office provided pictures of Maya on social media to try and locate her.

She is five pounds and has black and gray hair. She additionally has a collar and tags. The Power County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who might have seen Maya or knows where she is to call the office at (208) 226-2319.