Strong winds, snow and dangerous cold to begin Tuesday night

IDAHO FALLS — Snow and strong winds are expected to hit Eastern Idaho from Tuesday night through Thursday.

Wind chill will fall to 30 to 50 degrees below zero across parts of the Arco Desert, Upper Snake Plain and Island Park area, according to a news release from the National Weather Service in Pocatello. The rest of the area will see wind chills in the 10 to 30 below zero range.

Light to moderate snow will develop behind the cold front Tuesday night and continue Wednesday. The release says it will snow in areas such as the Sawtooths, Bear River Range, Big Holes and Island Park through Wednesday morning, gradually tapering off from north to south Wednesday afternoon and evening. These locations will see the highest snow totals of 5 to 10 inches.

The combination of very strong winds, falling snow, and existing snow cover will lead to blowing and drifting snow and result in poor visibilities at times, including possible near-whiteout conditions in some areas, the release warned.

Even where snowfall will be light, these poor visibilities may create dangerous travel conditions at times.

The Idaho Transportation Department sent out a release cautioning drivers in case roads close, or if the drivers become stranded.

“We do everything we can to keep roads open,” said Bryan Young, an operations engineer with ITD, in a news release. “However, we also have to consider the safety of the traveling public and our crews.”

Check 511 here for the latest road conditions. If you are driving, be careful and leave extra distance between vehicles, and never pass a snowplow on the right.

Below are a few safety tips:

Keep survival supplies in your vehicle: blankets, a flashlight, water and food.

Fill your vehicle’s gas tank before leaving.

Be sure your car is well-maintained with fluids at proper levels, tires properly inflated, and wipers, brakes, and battery are all in good condition.

Dress appropriately for cold weather: heavy coat, boots, gloves and have extra socks.

Prepare to self-rescue if your vehicle is stuck by having a shovel, kitty litter and tire chains.

Inform others of when you are leaving, what route you are taking, and what time you expect to arrive.

Ensure your cell phone is charged before leaving.

If your vehicle becomes stuck, check to be sure the tail pipe is clear so exhaust fumes do not build up in the inside of the car.

Crack a window to avoid carbon monoxide build-up and only run your vehicle for 10 minutes per hour to keep the inside warm.

Click here for weather forecast and road cameras.