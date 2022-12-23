Target recalls over 200,000 weighted blankets for kids after two deaths

(CNN) — Target stores are recalling more than 200,000 weighted blankets for children that have been sold by the retailer from December 2018 through September 2022.

The Pillowfort brand blankets can trap children inside if they unzip them and enter the blanket, posing a risk of suffocation.

Two girls, ages 4 and 6, reportedly died after becoming entrapped in the cover of the blanket in April 2022 at Camp Lejune, NC. Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets, including the two deaths.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Target are urging consumers to stop using the recalled blankets immediately and return them to stores for a refund.

The Pillowfort Weighted Blankets weigh 6 pounds and measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide. They have a removable, washable cover. The blankets come in 8 different prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink.

Consumers who have these blankets at home should contact Target at 800-440-0680 to receive a prepaid return label to return them by mail, or they can be returned to any Target Store.