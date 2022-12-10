Teenager who helps Santa gets a surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Annalei has a huge heart. For over a year, this teenager saved her money to buy a mailbox for kids to send letters to Santa. She finally accomplished this and bought one.

For the past 3 years, she has written to Santa to ask if her mailbox can be a certified dropbox. This means the elves will pick up the letters each night. If the letters have a return address, Santa will send a letter back. Annalei takes pride in this gift she gives to others.

Last year the wind blew her mailbox over and it broke into several pieces. She and her dad have pieced it back together as well as possible but it still leaks and the lights don’t work.

Annalei is heartbroken. She has approached a few businesses to help make a new box, but it is very expensive. She would love a new box to keep her and other kids Christmas magical.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Annalei a visit and surprise her with an early Christmas present. Check out the video in the player above!