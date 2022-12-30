Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated

REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg.

The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m.

Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com they were dispatched to an alarm that sounded like a carbon monoxide alarm or fire alarm that was going off in an apartment.

“It sounded like the tenants who called it in had smelled some gases but didn’t know quite what it was but thought they better report it, especially where the alarm was going off,” Hagen said.

Fire and police entered the apartment and located a deceased husband and wife. Hagen says due to evidence at the scene, the case is being investigated as a double suicide. Police said the carbon monoxide was coming from a damaged heater.

A fire official told EastIdahoNews.com that two people from a neighboring apartment were checked out for carbon monoxide poisoning on the scene but were not hospitalized. Two other neighbors were transported to Madison Memorial Hospital in stable condition.